The new Apple TV+ movie CODA picked up multiple nominations at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, and it made history with its two big wins. First, CODA won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, making it the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to do so. Next, actor Troy Kotsur won the SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. In a press release, Apple confirmed that Kotsur is the “first deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award” in this category.

CODA is about a Gloucester, Massachusetts teen named Ruby — played by Emilia Jones from Netflix’s — who is the only hearing member of a deaf family, or a “child of deaf parents,” a CODA. “At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat,” per a synopsis of the film. “But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.” In addition to Jones, CODA also stars Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin.

CODA held its world premiere on January 28, 2021 at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and was later picked up by Apple. The film was originally released in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13. In a statement on the re-release, Matt Dentler, Apple’s Head of Features, said, “Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. CODA does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of CODA gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on.”

The film has been critically acclaimed and has received numerous award nominations in addition to the SAG nods it picked up. CODA has been nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, making it the first film from Apple and the first film starring a predominantly deaf/non-hearing cast (Kotsur, Matlin and Durant) to be recognized in leading roles to be nominated in the category. Notably, Kotsur is the first male deaf actor to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Supporting Actor (for Kotsur) at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.