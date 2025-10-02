‘S.W.A.T.’ Is Now Streaming for Free 24/7

As fans prepare for a S.W.A.T.-less fall TV schedule, Pluto TV is coming in clutch.

The CBS procedural is officially streaming for free 24/7 on the ad-supported streamer.

A new S.W.A.T. channel has launched on Pluto TV, giving fans complete access to the drama for free. Episodes are airing in order, and as of Thursday, Season 6 is playing. Viewers will be able to reunite with 20-Squad, even if no new episodes will be airing on CBS this fall. S.W.A.T premiered in 2017 and is based on the ‘70s series of the same name. The cast included Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, among others.

Pictured (L-R): Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson as Dominique Luca, Alex Russell as Jim Street, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay and David Lim as Victor Tan. Photo Credit: CBS

News of the 24/7 S.W.A.T. channel comes over six months after CBS announced that it would not be picking up the series for a ninth season, marking the third time that the show was canceled. The Eye network initially axed S.W.A.T. in 2023 after six seasons, but following an uproar from the cast and fans, CBS and producing studio Sony negotiated a seventh and final season just days later. Ahead of the supposed series finale in 2024, CBS surprised everyone by renewing S.W.A.T. for an eighth season and with a full episode order. Unfortunately, that was when S.W.A.T.’s luck ran out, and the show officially ended in May.

However, not long after the finale aired, Sony Pictures Television announced that a spinoff has been ordered to series, S.W.A.T. Exiles, starring Moore. The show will follow Hondo, who comes out of retirement to lead a new team of recruits. The cast includes Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. Additionally, Harrington and St. Esprit will be returning as Deacon and Hicks for the series premiere. More details on S.W.A.T. Exiles have not been released, but the series is currently filming.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other 24/7 channels that people can check out on Pluto TV, which is a free, ad-supported streamer. There are channels curated for sci-fi, drama, true crime, reality, kids, and more, as well as more show-specific channels such as CSI, Blue Bloods, Family Ties, The Walking Dead, Criminal Minds, Law & Order, and plenty more. Additionally, all eight seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming on Netflix if you want to binge-watch them all and not wait for a specific episode to come on.