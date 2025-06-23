Another ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Is ‘Not in the Best of Health’

Times are tough for the Robertson clan.

Just a month after the death of family patriarch Phil Robertson, his wife, Kay, is also facing significant health struggles.

“Kay is not in the best of health,” Willie Robertson told USA Today. “We’re trying to help her out as much as we can.”

Kay Robertson was unable to attend the series premiere party of Duck Dynasty: The Revival due to her wellness issues, although “Mom was on the show at the beginning so we have some sweet moments with her,” Willie said. However, she will not appear in any further episodes.

“Some of it is she is just depressed,” he continued. “She lost her partner of 60 years.”

Earlier this year, Kay Robertson was injured in a nasty fall.

The wound was “severe,” and the fall had the Robertsons fearing for her life, with brother Jace Robertson saying the family was “kind of dealing with the fact that maybe this is it,” he said on an episode of their podcast. However, she ended up recovering after a round of stitches.

Phil Robertson died on May 25, following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again,” his daughter-in-law Korie wrote in a Facebook post.