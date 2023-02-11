Tim Allen Reveals If He'll Return for 'Toy Story 5'

Allen is into reprising his famous characters as of late. Just months after Disney+ released The Santa Clauses, the series version of the popular holiday movie franchise with Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause, he's returning to the Toy Story franchise as Buzz Lightyear for the fifth installment of the iconic children's movie. Allen originated the role by voicing the character beginning with the first film in 1995. Voiceovers also include Tom Hanks as Woody, Buzz's right hand man. The announcement follows last year's release of the film Lightyear, which was completed with actor Chris Evans as the voice. The movie shares the origin story of the beloved character but was considered a flop, much of which many fans believe was due to Allen's absence.

Everybody Loves Raymond actress Patricia Heaton shared her disappointment about Lightyear on Twitter, with Deadline reporting she wrote: "Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal Tim Allen. Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

https://twitter.com/ofctimallen/status/1623479040295456768

Apparently, producers and casting have been listening this time around. Allen shared a Tweet about his return to the movie, writing, "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"

As for why Allen didn't reprise the role for Lightyear, he says he turned it down. Newsweek reports that he revealed in an interview with Extra that he didn't agree with the concept, saying, "The short answer is I've stayed out of this 'cause it has nothing to do [with his version of the character]."

In Pixar's first feature film, Buzz and Woody take viewers on a journey where a boy's toys come to life when humans are not around. The film grossed nearly $400 million at the box office globally, sparking three additional films.