'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen Series Lands New Home for Reruns

Tim Allen fans will soon have a new venue to check out Last Man Standing. Reruns of the long-running sitcom will begin airing on UPtv after the new year. Last Man Standing wrapped up its nine-season run in May 2021 and is also available to stream on Hulu.

Last Man Standing will debut on UPtv with an all-day marathon that starts on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. ET and ends at 3 p.m. ET, reports TVInsider. The show will debut in its regular weekday block of 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2. UPtv included Last Man Standing in its 2023 preview reel, alongside Blue Bloods, Gilmore Girls, Reba, The Drew Barrymore Show, and original movies during the "Love Sundays" block.

"We've had our sights set on Last Man Standing for quite some time as it's a fun, uplifting show that fits perfectly with our current line-up of the biggest family series of all time," Hector Campos, vice president of content strategy and programming at UPtv, said in a statement. "The dynamics around the family relationships are very relatable and one of the reasons we believe this beloved series has such a loyal following. Our viewers know that we are our show's biggest fans and that we love to lean into the fandom with programming events like 'GilMORE the Merrier' and 'Red Hot Reba-thon.' We encourage fans to join us on weeknights on UPtv to see how we celebrate Last Man Standing."

Last Man Standing was created by Jack Burditt and debuted on ABC in October 2011. The alphabet network canceled the show after six seasons, citing high costs for the sitcom. Allen and his fans were disappointed, and petitions to bring it back were successful. The show spent one season off the air before Fox resurrected it for the 2018-2019 TV season. Fox aired three additional seasons, with the series finale airing on May 20, 2021.

Allen stars in the series as Mike Baxter, who runs the Outdoor Man chain of stores and has strong, conservative values. Mike is married to geologist Vanessa (Nancy Travis) and has three daughters, Kristin, Mandy, and Eve. Alexandra Krosney played Kristin in Season 1, and she was replaced by Amanda Fuller for the rest of the run. Molly Ephraim played Mandy during the show's run on ABC, but she was replaced by Molly McCook for the Fox seasons. Kaitlyn Dever starred as Eve, although her appearances in the last three seasons were limited due to her other projects at the time.

Christoph Sanders played Mandy's husband, Kyle Anderson, while Jordan Masterson played Kristin's husband, Ryan Vogelson. Hector Elizondo, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu, Flynn Morrison, and Jet Jurgensemeyer were also members of the main cast throughout the run. Jay Leno often guest-starred as a mechanic at Outdoor Man.

Since Last Man Standing ended, Allen has been focused on The Santa Clauses, a Disney+ series that follows the event of his The Santa Clause movies. Burditt created the series, which also stars Elizabeth Mitchell. It was renewed for a second season earlier this week.