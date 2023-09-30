Anne Heche's Final TV Performance Premieres Tonight

Just over a year after her death, Anne Heche has her final TV performance tonight. TVLine reports the late actress is set to appear on the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama All Rise in tonight's episode, "Trouble Woman." Heche has recurred on the series as lawyer Corrine Cuthbert since Season 2. Her last appearance on the series was in the Season 3 premiere last year, just two months before her death. Corrine and lead Simone Hissick's Judge Lola Carmichael have a contentious professional relationship and will be part of a trial in the upcoming episode.

As per OWN, the official synopsis for the episode reads, "Carl Brewer's murder trial begins, and it leads to a shocking discovery. Ness earns the respect of her firm during a huge civil class action lawsuit. Elsewhere, Emily introduces Luke to her father, and Robin confronts André." "Troubled Woman" will also include a dedication to Heche, who filmed the episode in June 2022.

Anne Heche died following a car crash in early August 2022. She fell into a coma due to injuries sustained and suffered a severe anoxic brain injury shortly after. The actress was then declared brain dead and was "peacefully taken off life support," according to her reps. Along with Heche's final TV performance, she will posthumously star in the upcoming indie movie Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, which will release on Nov. 2.

As for All Rise, the series was recently canceled. Meaning that these final 10 episodes of Season 3 will be the final 10 episodes of the season. Since the series wrapped filming prior to the cancelation, it's unknown how many storylines will be resolved by the end and what will still be open. Given the fact that the midseason finale ended on a cliffhanger that fans had to wait a year to see it resolved, hopefully, another cliffhanger won't happen. Especially since they know that that one would never get a conclusion.

Fans will want to tune in to Anne Heche's final TV performance tonight. What Corrine Cuthbert will bring to the table this time is unknown, but with her and Simone working on a trial, it's going to be a good one to watch. Knowing that it is also one of Heche's final roles ever will make it emotional. Be sure to watch Heche on All Rise at 9 p.m. ET on OWN tonight.