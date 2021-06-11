Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Stoke Rumors of 'True Blood' Reboot

✖

Husband and wife duo Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer say they wouldn't turn down the opportunity to do a True Blood reboot. The couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight about their upcoming venture on Season 2 of Amazon's Flack, but answered that they both have fond memories of working on the popular vampire drama together. "I would love, love, love, love to see all of these people again and work with them again," Moyer told ET. "But, spoiler alert, my character doesn't make it," Moyer shared. Moyer, who played vampire Bill Compton and Sookie's (Paquin) love interest on the show, died in the series' last season, but he'd love to work in some loophole for a cameo. "I'm up for a flashback. I'm officially telling you, on ET, I'm up for a flashback."

The couple met while working on the show together and continue their work relationship, which has brought them much success. Their new series Flack on Amazon Prime follows Robyn (Paquin), a Philadelphia-raised London PR professional who has the ability to solve the biggest of public relations nightmares at work but has trouble taming her everyday life. Paquin and Moyer are executive producers on the series, and Moyer also serves as director. "He's directed me a bunch, he did a bunch of True Blood," Paquin told the outlet. "And I love it. He's a very gifted director, and I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. He wouldn't have been asked to direct if he wasn't brilliant."

What's special about each episode's crazy scandal, Moyer says, is the "element of truth" in each fictitious story. As far as what fans can look forward to in the upcoming season, Paquin promises there will be even more "salacious" and "juicy" client situations. "Look, the client dramas of the week are if anything, more salacious and juicy and dark and intense than season 1, and some of them are really personal storylines, because we delve a little more into her [Robin's] sort of backstory and also see the sort of home lives of a lot of the other characters, the other ladies in the office," Paquin explained. "It is just upping the adrenaline level by about 100 percent." Season 2 of Flack will hit the streaming service on June 11.