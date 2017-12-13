Anderson Cooper’s Hacked Twitter Account Called President Trump ‘Pathetic Loser’

CNN host Anderson Cooper claims his Twitter account was hacked after it posted a tweet calling President Donald Trump a “tool” and “pathetic loser.”

Trump tweeted a message Wednesday morning weighing in on his flip-flopped candidacy support in the Alabama senate election. Trump mentioned his support for candidates Luther Strange and GOP candidate Roy Moore, but Democrat Doug Jones won the high-profile election.

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!”

In response, Cooper’s official Twitter account replied, “Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”

Cooper’s verified account has more than 9.8 million followers, sending the reply to viral status. In the hour it was live on Twitter, the post raked in more than 16,000 likes, 2,700 retweets and 1,200 replies.

After the post was removed, CNN confirmed that Cooper’s account had been hacked.

“This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We’re working with Twitter to secure the account,” the network wrote in a tweet.

Cooper also commented on the hack, telling followers he has “not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets.”

Though the Anderson Cooper 360° host has taken digs at Trump and his administration, he says this name-calling retort isn’t one of them.