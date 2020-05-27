'America's Got Talent' Viewers Are Pumped Heidi Klum Is Back

Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent not only saw the highly anticipated debut of Sofia Vergara as a judge but the return of Heidi Klum as well. The Season 15 premiere marked Klum's first time as a judge since Season 13, and fans were more than excited to have her back.

Klum left the show back in 2018 for other commitments but was brought back along with Vergara after the much-disputed firing of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough at the end of Season 14 in November. Although, her return to the judge's chair wasn't exactly seamless, as an illness forced her to miss a few tapings. At first, she assumed it was food poisoning, though as her symptoms got worse, she started fearing the worst. However, both her and husband Tom Kaulitz tested negative for COVID-19. While she was out, Vergara's Modern Family co-star Eric Stonestreet.

Klum initially joined AGT back in Season 8, giving her five year's worth of experience as a judge. Tuesday night, it seemed that Klum didn't miss a beat, as she decided the fates of dozens of would-be stars with ease. Of course, the fans were happy to have her back, too, and not just for her affection toward trained pigs.