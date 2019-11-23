‘America’s Got Talent’: Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough Exit After 1 Season

America’s Got Talent will be looking for two new judges before its next season. The NBC reality competition series will lose Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough just one year after they joined the panel to replace Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Heidi Klum for Season 14.

Executive producer and judge Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandell and host Terry Crews are expected to come back to the series, as Variety first reported.

The show goes all over the country to find new talent in music, dance, comedy and beyond. Ten million viewers tuned in for the Season 14 finale, closing as the highest-rated show in the 18-49 demographic for the summer season.

The news also comes as NBC prepares for the January premiere of season 2 of spinoff series America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Union is currently working on L.A.’s Finest, a female reboot of the Bad Boys franchise. She also serves as a producer for the Spectrum original series, which was originally developed for NBC. She co-stars with Jessica Alba.

Hough can be seen in the Netflix original Heartstrings, a series based on the classic sons of country legend Dolly Parton. She is set to play the iconic Jolene in an episode based on the beloved song.

The report did not reveal why Union and Hough will not return for Season 15. Union memorably gave her Golden Buzzer to Season 14’s eventual winner, 22-year-old singer Kodi Lee.

“I’m a new judge this season and I’m also a new mom this year. It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Union told Kodi and Tina, referring to her daughter Kaavia, who was born via surrogate in November 2018.

“You just want to give your kids the moon, the stars and the rainbows. Tonight, I’m going to give you something special,” she added before pushing the Golden Buzzer.

“What just happened there was extraordinary, I mean really extraordinary. I don’t know what it’s like to live in Kodi’s world. All I can tell is you obviously have an amazing relationship the two of you and your voice is absolutely fantastic,” Simon Cowell said as the other three judges praised the singer’s performance. “You have a really beautiful tone. Thank you so much for trusting us on this show. I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

America’s Got Talent will return with a new season in summer 2020. America’s Got Talent: The Champions will return in January, and feature Klum as a judge once again.