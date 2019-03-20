‘American Housewife’: Taylor Auditions for ‘American Idol’ During Hilarious Dream Sequence

American Housewife paid a visit to the American Idol set in a special crossover episode.

The hilarious crossover scenes happened sporadically during the installment, appropriately titled “American Idol,” featuring a special cameo appearance by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

After Taylor (Meg Donnelly) lashes out at her parents, Katie (Katy Mixon) and Greg (Diedrich Bader) about wanting to drop out of school and use her college fund to try to make it as a singer in L.A., she tells her parents that auditioning for American Idol and making it to Hollywood would be step one of her rise to pop stardom.

After her parents reject her outlandish dreams, she goes to bed angry and dreams she is auditioning for the ABC musical competition series.

Standing before the American Idol judges, Taylor introduces herself and announces she will be singing “The Climb” for her audition, however before she finishes the song, her parents stop her.

Katie and Greg give their daughter tough criticism on her performance and tell her to stick to the plan of her going to college, before Taylor wakes up frustrated in her bed.

The next morning, Katie announces that she hired a music teacher to help Taylor with her skills while she’s in school, but the woman turns out to be a tyrant extremely focused on pitch.

That night, Taylor gets home and tells her mother that maybe singing is not for her after her, leading to a much happier American Idol dream sequence.

“Wow,” Perry says, stunned by Taylor’s singing and mastering the high note on the Miley Cyrus track.

“We knew the note was coming, and I didn’t know that you’d get there but you got there,” Bryan added.

“I always like those surprises but, you’re a natural at this, good job,” Richie says.

Perry then related to Taylor, telling a story from her own childhood.

“Taylor, when I was 17 I had the same type of dream, I was going to do it, I was going to go for it. I needed someone to believe in me,” she said. “I really believe in you.”

The judges then voted for her, getting all three yeses and making it to Hollywood. Outside of the audition room, she tells host Ryan Seacrest that holding the golden ticket feels like a dream, and she wakes up feeling confident about her aspirations once again.

The next day, Taylor feels the confidence to stand up to her singing instructor, with the help of the other classmates. The performance ends up getting a favorable review from the teacher, though Doris (Ali Wong) does not enjoy her kids feeling the joy of music as much.

After Katie finds out about what happened, she tells Taylor that it’s O.K. with her to pursue her dreams and skip college if she wants. However, Taylor announces she will be attending a university for music, maybe Carnegie Mellon. As for Katie, she is still on the hunt for her own dream job.

American Housewife airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.