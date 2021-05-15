'American Housewife' Dad Diedrich Bader Crushes Hopes of Show Moving Elsewhere

✖

American Housewife will come to an end after five seasons on ABC. The network made the announcement on Friday, sharing that the series would not be coming back after its fifth season ended in early April. Diedrich Bader, who plays dad Greg Otto, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news. He also addressed whether he can see the Katy-Mixon-led series heading to another network or streaming service, and it may not be the answer that fans are hoping for.

On Friday evening, Bader wrote on Twitter that ABC canceled American Housewife after five seasons. He wrote that it was an "absolute honor" to work with the cast and crew on the ABC series. The actor continued to thank everyone who has supported the show ever since it premiered in 2016 and wrote that he would miss portraying Greg Otto on the small screen. Shortly after posting this message, a fan asked him if he could envision American Housewife on another network or streaming service. In return, Bader said that there are currently "no plans" for that. So, unfortunately, it looks like American Housewife is truly coming to an end.

Sorry to say that #AmericanHousewife will not be returning for another season

It was an absolute honor to work w the entire cast (new&original) the crew and the writers and i want to thank our fans for all your support over the years

I’ll miss playing Greg

He was a sweet man

❤️✌🏼 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 14, 2021

Bader wasn't the only member of the cast who took to Twitter to speak out on the news of the show's cancellation. Meg Donnelly, who plays daughter Taylor Otto, wrote that she was a bit emotional over the news, especially as it means that she will have to say goodbye to the cast and crew who have become like family to her on set. Additionally, she also issued her gratitude to the fans who have been supporting the show throughout its run. She wrote, "can’t even think of words right now at all. guess for now, i want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches Loudly crying face everyday on set of #AmericanHousewife was pure magic. i can’t fathom i won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore. we love you so much. thank you."