‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Premiere Date Released

Fans now know when they will be taken back to 1984. On Monday, FX officially announced the premiere date for American Horror Story Season 9, which is set to debut on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET on FX, according to a press release.

The announcement was made alongside the announced returns of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mr. Inbetween, and Mayans MC.

The ninth installment of Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology drama will invoke themes from 1980s slasher movie franchises like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday The 13th, as was teased in the first clip for the season, which also revealed the season to be titled American Horror Story: 1984.

Moving away from the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Season 8’s Apocalypse, 1984 will be set in what appears to be a summer camp and will feature a masked murderer wreaking havoc on the characters.

One person safe from the terror will be Evan Peters. The AHS alum has appeared in every season of the series since its inception, oftentimes portraying multiple characters at once, though he announced in April that he would not be present this season.

Meanwhile, the fates of Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Adina Porter, and Lily Rabe, also American Horror Story staples, have not been revealed, though it seems a safe bet that they will star in 1984.

Emma Roberts, who has taken on a number of roles in the series, is known to be returning. Although her exact role is unclear, she is set to star opposite American Horror Story newcomer Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy, who will portray Robert’s onscreen love interest.

Although details surrounding the season have been under lock and key, on June 11, Kenworthy teased that filming for the season was underway when he shared a photo o of what appeared to be a script for the season.

American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 10, though FX Networks CEO John Landgraf has said that “it’s up to Ryan Murphy” as for when the series will end. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET on FX.