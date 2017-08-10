American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy Reveals First Look At Season 7 Monster

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first look at a monster for the upcoming season of the FX show.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

The image, which was uploaded to Murphy’s new Instagram profile, depicts a sketch of a clown-like elephant creature.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The seventh season of AHS is said to politically themed, so the image presumably alludes to the mascot of the Republican party being manifested in some demented form.

The monster’s lower jaw is human but the rest of the head is an elephant. If that wasn’t terrifying enough, it has no eyes, giving it an extra ghastly quality.

It’s not clear whether the creature will appear in the show’s plot or will be a fixture in the show’s always creepy title sequence.

American Horry Story‘s latest season has yet to be officially titled but will premiere this fall. The show will feature footage from the 2016 rallies of both Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton.

An official cast list has not been announced, but the new season will star series newcomers Billie Lourd and Billy Eichner. Frequent cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are also set to return.

MORE:

[h/t Instagram: @mrrpmurphy]