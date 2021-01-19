✖

New details about American Horror Story Season 10 have emerged, with the new season reportedly subtitled "Pilgrim." According to Us Weekly, speculation over the show's title began earlier this month, when 20th Century Studios filed an application in Provincetown, Massachusetts, requesting permission to film a project titled Pilgrim at a number of locations in and around the coastal resort town. A hearing was held on Jan. 11, wherein The Provincetown Board of Selectmen granted the studio permission for filming.

A source close to the production of the show revealed that it is scheduled to begin shooting in Provincetown, Massachusetts early next month. The new season is set to film for roughly a month, concluding around March 6. "All of the cast, writers and production have rented houses there," the source told Us Weekly, exclusively. "All the houses are very close together. They should all be able to hang out and house-hop very easily! One of the main writers has a big house right on the beach."

The applications did not list any specific stars who would appear in the new season of AHS, but series creator Ryan Murphy previously announced that fans could expect former cast members Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock to return. Additionally, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is also set to join the cast, marking his AHS debut.

"He hasn’t worked in a while," Murphy told E! News in May 2020, noting that Culkin has kept a fairly low acting profile over the past two decades. "So, I have this very, very great, insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

In early 2020, it was announced that American Horror Story Season 10 would be delayed due to film and TV production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Before this, Murphy had spoken with The Wrap and shared some hints at what he was planning for the season. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," he said. "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."