‘American Horror Story’: Kathy Bates Returns in ‘Apocalypse’ Trailer

The first full trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse just gave one hell of a hint on Kathy Bates‘ terrifying new character.

Details on the actress’ return to the franchise have been kept under wraps so far, though she seems to be working alongside Sarah Paulson’s Venable and the supposed Antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

The promo opens with a creepy message, “No need for the news anymore, the chaos has won,” as panicked masses of people are seen running on the streets of Los Angeles.

After seeing Coco (Leslie Grossman), and Billy Eichner’s character being left behind, boarding a plane, the video changes tone after the plane crashes and suddenly we are in the aftermath of the nuclear apocalypse.

The plane ride takes AHS favorites Grossman, Evan Peters, Billie Lourde and new addition to the cast Joan Collins to Venable’s safehouse, known as Outpost 3, where the mysterious woman and her minions — Bates’ character included — keep a very religious and conservative household with no “coupling” and maybe some torture. They can’t escape, however, as venturing outside could lead to radiation poisoning.

“Strangely satisfying isn’t it?” Venable tells Bates’ character, as the two are seen torturing some of the younger “rescues” at the house. “Dispensing punishment. It’s our world now to remold as we see fit.”

As other torture and terrifying scenes flow by, including quick cameo appearances by Coven witches Cordelia Foxx (Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) and Misty Knight (Lily Rabe) — and even Murder House’s creepy Rubber Man, the trailer comes to its chilling conclusion as Michael Langdon appears.

“What do you think?” he asks Bates’ character.

“Hail Satan,” she responds before an explosion erupts behind him.

Not much is known about Bates’ new character, or if she will be reprising any other roles from previous season of the show as many other veteran members of the cast will be doing. Paulson will herself be playing three roles: Medium Billie Dean Howard from Murder House, Supreme Cordelia Foxx from Coven and Venable. She will also be stepping into the director’s chair for one episode this season.

One person we can be excited to see back on AHS? Jessica Lange, who will reportedly return after four seasons to reprise her role as Constance Langdon, who supposedly raised Michael after his mother Vivien (Connie Britton) was killed during childbirth inside the Murder House.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.