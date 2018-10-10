‘American Horror Story’: Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks Returning on Wednesday Night’s Episode

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will see the return of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks during Wednesday’s episode.

The latest installment of the FX anthology series — featuring a start-studded crossover between Murder House and Coven — will continue to untangle its mysterious plot in episode five, with a special appearance by the singer and previously established member of the witches’ coven.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy announced the return of the singer with an Instagram photo Wednesday, showing the singer in a full with costume in the Apocalypse set. The photo included a message that read: “American Horror Story. She Returns Tonight. 10PM FX Channel.”

Murphy simply captioned the photo, “WIG.”

Fans of the series and her previous appearance on Coven took to the Instagram comments section to express their reaction to the upcoming cameo.

“Look at that face she has. I’m going to scream into my pillow when she comes on,” one user commented.

“This season is PERFECT, you owe me a wig, Mr. Murphy,” another user commented.

“WIG HAS BEEN SNATCHED!!” another user mused.

The singer is only the latest “character” from Coven to resurface on Apocalypse. As the season unfolds, viewers are slowly figuring out that the nuclear apocalypse that took place at the beginning of the installment is part of a longstanding feud between the witches and a warlock academy, which was first introduced in episode 4.

After Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle (Frances Conroy) and Madison (Emma Roberts) entered Outpost 3 and brought back Coco (Leslie Grossman), Mallory (Billie Lourd) and Dinah (Adina Porter), the show flashes back to a few years in the past showing how the Warlock Academy once housed at the outpost came to team up with Michael Langdon (Cody Fern).

The flashback episode showed how the warlocks have always had a power struggle with the Coven witches, but finding Michael leads them to believe he might be strong enough to dethrone Cordelia as the Supreme. Cordelia is at first hesitant of the boy’s powers — not knowing that rather than being a warlock he is the Anti-Christ filled with demonic powers — and brushes off the warlocks’ claims.

Michael gives Cordelia the shock of her life when, in an attempt to humiliate her, he easily frees Queenie’s (Gabourey Sidibe) soul from the Hotel Cortez, and Madison from her personal hell, proving he has the power to free souls.

Details on how Nicks will fit into the new season are being kept under wraps, though her previous appearance on Coven involved her performing some of her hit songs. Could Michael Langdon let her play one of her hits before he takes the witches down?

Another character from Coven who has not surfaced in Apocalypse is Misty Day (Lily Rabe), who was last seen getting stuck in hell during the trial of the Seven Wonders. Knowing that she will also return in Apocalypse, she could be Michael Langdon’s next ominous save.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

