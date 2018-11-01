‘American Horror Story’: Evan Peters and Billy Eichner Return in ‘Apocalypse’ Episode 8

American Horror Story: Apocalypse introduced new characters for Evan Peters and Billy Eichner in its eighth episode, as the story of how the end of the world came to happen.

After Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) and the Coven witches kill Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) allies, he is lost and the Supreme tries to get him to join him with the good guys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Somehow, in some way I will bring her (Ms. Mead [Kathy Bates]) back and I will kill every single one of you,” Michael promises in anger.

After spending four days in the woods waiting for a message from the devil, Michael hallucinates and remains unclear on what to do next. He returns to the city and stumbles upon a Satanic cult.

The young Antichrist reveals himself as the son of Satan and he is celebrated at a macabre event for the dark church.

As he finds himself lost on what to do next praise his destiny, his new friend says she might have a way to bring Ms. Mead back. The pair head to a research facility in Northern California where Michael meets the robot makers — played by Eichner and Peters — whose secretary is Venable (Paulson), the woman who later becomes the leader of Outpost 3.

After Michael proves himself as the Antichrist, the tech bros turn out to be the ones responsible for creating robot Ms. Mead.

Peters has been busy during Apocalypse, playing a total of four characters during the season. He was first a part of the surviving humans in Outpost 3, hairstylist Mr. Gallant, though he was killed after Venable (Paulson) and Ms. Mead poisoned and killed everyone at the end of episode 2.

The actor returned to the series in episode 4 as his Hotel character James Patrick March, after Michael visited the Hotel Cortez to free Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from her prison. He then made an appearance in episode 6 as his iconic season 1 character Tate Langdon, where the ghost finally reunited with his love Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga).

Eichner appeared in the first two episodes of the series as well as Brock, the boyfriend of Coco (Leslie Grossman) who gets left behind after the nuclear bomb announcement coming toward Los Angeles is made.

Brock appears and tracks down Outpost 3 18 months later, and he enacts his revenge by killing Coco in a separate room before she can be killed with the rest of the survivors.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.