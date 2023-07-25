'American Horror Story' Actress Reveals Negative Residual Payments Amid Hollywood Strikes

It's another week with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and American Horror Story star Raeden Greer is the latest to reveal her residual checks, and some are in the negatives. The actress portrayed Pauline LaLaurie in the FX horror series' witch-themed third season, Coven. After previously dueting a TikTok from Orange is the New Black's Kimiko Glenn, who revealed she's been receiving zero dollars in residuals for the Netflix series and making barely $40, Greer said she's received that type of money for her five episodes of AHS, and even less.

Greer then replied to a fan saying that zero dollars is insane, and the actress showed off more residuals that she's been getting for American Horror Story, that are -$0.18 and -$0.20 if that was even possible. Although Greer was laughing while showing it off, it was probably a way for her to hide her disappointment about it. Not getting residuals is one thing, but getting a negative amount is definitely insane and sad. It should be pointed out that the negative amounts seem to be from DVD sales which could be on a different level than streaming, but regardless, it's not good.

Many actors have been revealing their residual checks to show people how little they are being paid, with some either getting nothing or just a mere five cents. It's one of the many reasons why actors are striking because they are getting underpaid, while studio execs are making a lot. Not to mention the fact that A.I. might become the new thing, whether it's in writing, acting, or even casting the actors. Which is why actors and writers are not going down without a fight when it comes to getting what they so rightfully deserve.

As of now, there is no end in sight for the strikes, and it could last even longer. Many networks have been reworking their schedules due to no shows filming, aside from those part of independent productions. It will be interesting to see how things go for the remainder of the year in terms of midseason, but unfortunately, if things don't go back to normal within the next few months, TV will continue to look free of original scripted series and new episodes of them, at least for the most part. So hopefully, the unions will come to an agreement with the studios soon, and one that the writers and actors deserve.