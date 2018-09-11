‘American Horror Story’: Connie Britton Returns for ‘Apocalypse’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is featuring several big cast member returns for its seasons 1 and 3 crossover season — including season 1 star Connie Britton.

Britton, an alumna of American Horror Story: Murder House, will be returning for the eighth installment of the Ryan Murphy anthology series, according to The Wrap. The publication reports that she will be shooting her scenes on location at the Murder House set in Los Angeles on Friday.

The news comes hours after reports broke that Murder House star Dylan McDermott is also returning for Apocalypse, and that he began shooting his scenes Wednesday.

While it hasn’t been confirmed what characters Britton and McDermott will be playing, due to the crossover nature of the upcoming season, it’s safe to assume they’ll be reprising their roles of married couple Ben and Vivian Harmon from season 1.

The Wrap reports that FX and a representative for McDermott declined to comment, and that representatives for Britton did not immediately return requests for comment.

Murphy previously announced that Taissa Farmiga, who played Britton and McDermott’s onscreen daughter Violet on Murder House, would be coming back for Apocalypse, along with a several other franchise alums.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” the series creator told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a very high concept.”

Along with Britton, McDermott and Farmiga, other fan favorites like Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe and even Stevie Nicks (all from season 3) will be reprising their roles, as well as Jessica Lange, who will be returning as her season 1 character Constance Langdon. Lange’s return marks her first time back on AHS in four seasons.

Sarah Paulson, who has taken on roles every season of the FX series, will be returning as medium Billie Dean Howard from Murder House and blind Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx from Coven. She will also take on the new role of Venable, which was recently teased in a new trailer for the season, as well as direct the sixth episode in season 8, which will feature Lange’s return.

Curious fans will also be excited to learn that other actors from the anthology series like Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd will all return, though their roles have not been officially announced.

Apocalypse will be set “18 months” from April 2018, Murphy previously teased, making it set around October 2019 — which happens to be the 58th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s speech warning Americans to build bomb shelters.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.