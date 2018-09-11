‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ First Trailer Released

FX has finally released the first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the eighth season of the hit anthology series.

The trailer sees numerous returning characters from seasons 1 and 3 of AHS returning as the ghosts from Murder House and the witches from Coven collide.

Cast members shown include Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga and Frances Conroy. Most the actors will be reprising their respective roles from seasons 1 and 3, as well as some new characters unique to season 8.

The trailer begins with a storm siren wailing. New characters played by Evan Peters, Joan Collins and Leslie Grossman are shown on a plane that appears to be crashing.

An atomic bomb goes off, and Cody Fern is then shown in character as Michael Langdon, the child of Tate Langdon (Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) who is believe to be the Antichrist. His eyes appear to be glowing.

Burned cars and helicopters are shown on a roadway, followed by unknown characters in HAZMAT suits. The infamous Rubber Man, who is presumably Tate, is seen writhing on a ceiling above two unsuspecting teens watching TV.

Coven members Cordelia Foxx (Paulson), Zoe Benson (Farmiga) and Myrtle Snow (Conroy) and shown marching into a room. Peters’ new character shows up again to to say “Maybe it’s time to eat somebody” while sitting in a dark room. Billie Lourd, who first appeared in the Cult season, is shown as an unknown character in the following shot.

Several repurposed shots of Murder House characters, including Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon and Dylan McDermott’s Dr. Ben Harmon, are spliced in. Roberts appears as her Coven character Madison Montgomery to deliver a line that is a direct reference to a beloved scene in her season.

“I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” she says.

Aside from the aforementioned repurposed shots, many Murder House characters seen to be absent. Characters including Vivian, Tate, and Violet Harmon (Farmiga) are nowhere to be despite being confirmed.

Other stars confirmed to return but who are not shown include: Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Stevie Nicks, Gabourey Sidibe, Billy Porter, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson and Billy Eichner.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo Credit: FX