‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Teases ‘Cult’ Crossover in New Promo

American Horror Story: Apocalypse may see a few familiar faces from Cult, at least according to a new teaser for the upcoming season.

A short 16-second promotional clip released Sunday by the official Twitter account for the FX horror anthology series is teasing another possible crossover for the upcoming eighth season, teasing that the faces from Cult may be headed to Outpost 3.

The clip, released with the caption “Smile. It’s the end of the world,” shows the same smiley face that Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) and his cult of clown mask-wearing villains would mark on walls in their victims’ blood. Before the video cuts to a white screen, a bright light, mimicking the light caused by explosions, illuminates the screen.

A Murder House/Coven/Cult crossover is not completely implausible given that Apocalypse and Cult are only set a few short years apart, with season eight of the anthology series roughly taking place in October of 2019. Cult, the series’ seventh installment, was set just after the 2016 presidential election.

Fans may have already caught a glimpse of the teased crossover in the first full-length trailer for Apocalypse, which showed the best look yet at Sarah Paulson’s newest character, Venable. While little is known about Venable, she appears to be the organizer of Outpost 3, a bunker that serves as a refuge to survivors of the apocalypse that also has an uncanny resemblance to a cult, one that is largely female-led.

By the end of season seven, Paulson’s character Ally Mayfair-Richards had become the leader of a cult of her own, one that supported a distorted form of feminism, leading to speculation that by 2019, she has transformed herself into Venable.

However, it is likely that the short clip is yet another in a string of promotional videos for the upcoming AHS installment. In recent days, the series’ official Twitter account has also teased possible crossovers with season three’s Freak Show and season five’s Hotel, suggesting that the impending apocalypse will destroy the previous worlds.

Currently, the only crossovers confirmed for Apocalypse are that of season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, though according to series creator Ryan Murphy, all seasons take place in the same universe.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.