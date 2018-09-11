TV Shows

‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals New Look at Evan Peters’ Character

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is introducing fans to Evan Peters’ new character.He played a […]

By

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is introducing fans to Evan Peters‘ new character.

He played a Briarcliff inmate in Asylum, “Lobster Boy” in Freak Show, a politically-charged cult leader in Cult, and is set to step back into the shoes of Murder House high school ghost Tate Langdon, but Evan Peters’ newest role remains something of a mystery, one that is slowly being uncloaked thanks to a new teaser.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The short clip, shared to the FX horror anthology’s official Twitter account, shows Peters in character as the comedic hairstylist whose name still has not been revealed. The faulty video, which matches the style of other promotional videos shared for the upcoming season, shows Peters cleansing his hands of blood before he worriedly looks off to the side, as if fearing that someone may be watching.

View this post on Instagram

Sept. 12 @FXNetworks #AHSApocalypse

A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on

Little is known about the new character aside from the fact that he is a hairstylist and the grandson of Joan Collins’ character. The teaser could potentially spell trouble for the newbie in Outpost 3, a bunker where characters will supposedly seek shelter from the apocalypse.

Fans got their first glimpse of Peters’ new character in the trailer for the upcoming season. He was first seen in the opening sequence sitting aboard a doomed plane with several other characters before he was welcomed in to Venable’s Outpost 3. However, a darker moment in the trailer in which his character is heard saying “maybe it’s time to eat somebody,” teased that while comedic, he may still have a dark side.

Is it possible that his scissors “slipped” while cutting somebody’s hair, resulting in the bowl of bloody water in the newest clip?

Regardless of whether or not the new comedic role is entirely good or entirely bad, it will reportedly be a stark contrast to Peters’ previous roles, which he has dubbed “exhausting” and “mentally draining” due to the headspace that he was forced to go to in order to portray them.

His season 1 character, which he will also reprise for Apocalypse, had murdered 15 students in a shooting at his high school before he was killed by police. After his soul took up permanent residence in the aptly named Murder House, he went on to commit a number of sins, including raping Vivien Harmon while wearing the Rubber Man suit, which was also spotted in the trailer for season 8, though it is not known if Peters will be playing Rubber Man as well.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • The Lonely Island Returns on ‘SNL’ With New Song
    TV Shows

    The Lonely Island Returns on ‘SNL’ With New Song

  • ‘Modern Family’ Alum Ed O’Neill Joins New Ryan Murphy Legal Drama
    MODERN FAMILY – "Finale Part 1/Finale Part 2" – In part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal, and Phil and Claire decide that one of the kids needs to move out in order to take control of the house again. Meanwhile, as Gloria becomes more successful at work, she notices Jay, Manny and Joe don't seem to need her as much. In part 2 of the series finale, the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) ED O'NEILL
    Streaming

    ‘Modern Family’ Alum Ed O’Neill Joins New Ryan Murphy Legal Drama

  • Tom Selleck Reveals One Regret He Has About His ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Frank Reagan
    "Loyalty" – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring and Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malika Yoba), Danny's old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the fourteenth season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: Peter Kramer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    Tom Selleck Reveals One Regret He Has About His ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Frank Reagan

  • New ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Eyes 2025 Premiere After ‘Lone Star’ Cancellation
    9-1-1 LONE STAR: Rob Lowe in the "Both Sides, Now" season premiere episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Sept 23 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2024 Fox Media LLC.
    TV Shows

    New ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Eyes 2025 Premiere After ‘Lone Star’ Cancellation