‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals New Look at Evan Peters’ Character

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is introducing fans to Evan Peters‘ new character.

He played a Briarcliff inmate in Asylum, “Lobster Boy” in Freak Show, a politically-charged cult leader in Cult, and is set to step back into the shoes of Murder House high school ghost Tate Langdon, but Evan Peters’ newest role remains something of a mystery, one that is slowly being uncloaked thanks to a new teaser.

The short clip, shared to the FX horror anthology’s official Twitter account, shows Peters in character as the comedic hairstylist whose name still has not been revealed. The faulty video, which matches the style of other promotional videos shared for the upcoming season, shows Peters cleansing his hands of blood before he worriedly looks off to the side, as if fearing that someone may be watching.

Sept. 12 @FXNetworks #AHSApocalypse

Little is known about the new character aside from the fact that he is a hairstylist and the grandson of Joan Collins’ character. The teaser could potentially spell trouble for the newbie in Outpost 3, a bunker where characters will supposedly seek shelter from the apocalypse.

Fans got their first glimpse of Peters’ new character in the trailer for the upcoming season. He was first seen in the opening sequence sitting aboard a doomed plane with several other characters before he was welcomed in to Venable’s Outpost 3. However, a darker moment in the trailer in which his character is heard saying “maybe it’s time to eat somebody,” teased that while comedic, he may still have a dark side.

Is it possible that his scissors “slipped” while cutting somebody’s hair, resulting in the bowl of bloody water in the newest clip?

Regardless of whether or not the new comedic role is entirely good or entirely bad, it will reportedly be a stark contrast to Peters’ previous roles, which he has dubbed “exhausting” and “mentally draining” due to the headspace that he was forced to go to in order to portray them.

His season 1 character, which he will also reprise for Apocalypse, had murdered 15 students in a shooting at his high school before he was killed by police. After his soul took up permanent residence in the aptly named Murder House, he went on to commit a number of sins, including raping Vivien Harmon while wearing the Rubber Man suit, which was also spotted in the trailer for season 8, though it is not known if Peters will be playing Rubber Man as well.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.