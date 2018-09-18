‘AHS Apocalypse’: New Promo Teases Return of ‘Coven’ Witches and Rubber Man

Fans anxious to see the return of Coven and Murder House characters may get just what they are asking for in this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

After a season premiere that was vacant of the promised crossover between season one and season three, a new trailer for Wednesday night’s episode of American Horror Story is teasing the return of Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson) and her coven of witches, along with season one’s Rubber Man.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the 40-second long trailer for “The Morning After,” a trio of witches consisting of Supreme Cordelia Foxx, Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) are seen emerging from a foggy forest before walking through the doors of the Outpost.

While there had originally been speculation regarding whether or not the witches would be existing in the same timeline as the current events, the Coven characters are next seen performing some sort of magic on three of the bunker residents — Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman), Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter), and Mallory (Billie Lourd).

Misty Day (Lily Rabe), who instantly became a fan-favorite in season three, also appears in the trailer, potentially spelling the return of Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Knicks.

The trailer also teases the return of the Rubber Man, a persona that was donned by multiple characters throughout the debut Murder House season and led to the conception and birth of Michael Langdon, likewise leading to the end of the world.

The upcoming episode will reportedly feature a conflict within the bunker as Michael meets with the current residence, whose dwindling supplies are setting them up for potential death. Meanwhile, Ms. Venable (Sarah Paulson) and Ms. Meade (Kathy Bates) will act on a sinister plan, the duo having revealed in the premiere episode that they are going against The Cooperative.

Fans had been left disappointed after the premiere episode, “The End” only featured a crossover in the form of Michael Langdon, which some fans did not consider a crossover at all, though Michael has key ties to season one.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.