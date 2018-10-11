‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Kills off Another Major Character

American Horror Story: Apocalypse killed another major character as it further explained how the war between witches and warlocks led to the end of times.

After continuing hesitation to believe that Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) was the mythical Alpha warlock to finally become the first male Supreme, John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson) decided to walk away from the Warlock Academy and join the Coven witches in New Orleans.

His getaway from the academy did not end on a happy note as he was intercepted while he was getting gas by Mrs. Mead (Kathy Bates). Under Michael’s orders she drove into the gas station, convinced John to help her with her pump, and after a short conversation she stabbed him, doused him in gasoline and set him on fire.

Given the tendency for the witches to bring their allies back from the dead, we would say it’s likely that John Henry Moore could come back later in the season.

John Henry Moore was introduced in episode 4 after a flashback revealed that the location of Outpost 3 was home to the academy for warlocks led by Moore, as well as Behold Chablis (Billy Porter), Baldwin Pennypacker (BD Wong) and Ariel Augustus (Jon Jon Briones).

The warlock leaders were in awe during the episode after they found video footage of Michael performing magic to kill a police officer while being questioned.

John was the first to admit that he felt the boy’s magic was not one of a warlock, but actually of a possessed child. The other warlocks ignored his warnings however and allowed him join the academy, where he surely passed every test.

American Horror Story fans took to social media to poke fun at John’s quick death on the series.

cheyenne jackson after michael showed him his demon eyes #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/xMVfSHNrpb — Cordelia Supremecist (@aquariascoven) October 11, 2018

“Cheyenne Jackson better be coming back, or I’m gonna be real salty,” one user commented.

“Aw damn now Cheyenne is dead, what the hell Michael. First off Michael is smart asf, and I was right last week about them being dumb, now Ariel part of the plan but not cause he still doesn’t know what Michael truly is. Idk Ryan Murphy has me confused,” one user wrote, attempting to figure out what is going on.

“I’m so mad at how Cheyenne Jackson went out. Why would you even help anyone at a gas station at night?” Another user wrote.

After John’s death, Michael went on to complete the Seven Wonders, including saving Misty Day (Lily Rabe) from her eternal damnation in hell.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

