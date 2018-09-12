‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: When Will Jessica Lange Return?

For the first time in four seasons, Jessica Lange is set to step back into the American Horror Story universe, but when exactly will she make her return in Apocalypse?

Fans tuning into the season premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse Wednesday night are already expecting to see a number of familiar faces, but they may be disappointed when Jessica Lange’s face is not among them.

Lange, who will be reprising her season one Murder House character of Constance Langdon, the grandmother of Anti-Christ Michael Langdon, will make her official return to the series following a four-year absence in episode six.

The untitled episode, set to air on Oct. 17, will be directed by Lange’s co-star and creator Ryan Murphy’s muse Sarah Paulson, who will reprise her Murder House role of Constance Langdon’s go-to medium Billie Dean Howard and her Coven role of Cordelia Foxx.

Details regarding Lange’s long-awaited return are few and far between, and it has been rumored that the fan-favorite actress will only make an appearance in a single episode, potentially setting up for her character’s death, possibly at the hands of her grandson. Teasers for the upcoming season and the official full-length trailer were void of any glimpses of Lange aside from repurposed footage from season one.

Lange was a major player in the FX horror anthology series’ early seasons, her tenure on AHS seeing her play the likes of Murder House‘s steel magnolia Constance Langdon, stern nun Sister Jude in Asylum, Supreme witch Fiona Goode in Coven, and Freak Show matriarch Elsa Mars, two of those roles earning her Emmy wins.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Langdon described her run on AHS as an “amazing experience” and teased whether or not she had ever envisioned herself returning to the series following her exit in 2015.

“It was such a great experience. I loved it. I loved every season, some more than others, of course. I think my favorite was this last season [Freak Show]. What I loved most about doing these four years was working with Ryan Murphy, working with this group of kind-of repertory actors, and yet doing something completely different every year. And I appreciate so much the characters that they wrote for me. They were great, great characters that had so much to do,” Lange said.

“I’ll miss it, but I think in some way I had never intended to do more than one season, and then reconsidered and decided to do three more,” she continued. “But, you know, I felt like I had come to the end of it. I’d love to work with Ryan again sometime on a different project. I loved the characters that I played. Especially, like I said, this last season. It was an extraordinary experience.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Episode six, the episode in which Lange will return, is scheduled to air Wednesday, Oct. 17.