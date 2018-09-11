‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Releases Explosive New Teaser

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is on its way, and a new teaser is here to get fans even more excited for the crossover season.

While it doesn’t exactly give us much information, the 15-second spot is definitely a sight to see, with the camera focusing on a figure covered in what appears to be purple candle wax and wearing a red cloak.

The unidentified being then widens its eyes and leans its head back, only to have two explosions erupt from its eyes as the screen fades to the series’ title card.

In recent weeks, more details have been emerging about the upcoming season, which is bringing back fan-favorite characters from multiple prior seasons. It’s currently unclear how they’ll all interact, though the current prevailing theory is that there has been an apocalypse brought on by Michael (Cody Fern), who is believed to be the Antichrist. Vivan Harmon (Connie Britton) gave birth to Michael after she was raped by Tate (Evan Peters) while he was dressed as Rubber Man Season 1.

As for details about the new season, Murphy previously confirmed that it would be set 18 months from now and will be a crossover between the show’s first season, titled Murder House, and its third season, Coven.

“The story begins with the end of the world and then our world begins,” executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said at the Television Critics Assn. press tour panel, via Variety.

Returning cast members include Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks. Some actors, including Farmiga, Lange and Paulson, will be playing multiple characters. AHS vets including Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cheyenne Jackson and Billy Eichner will also return but will be playing new characters.

On Tuesday, Murphy confirmed on his Instagram that Peters will return as Tate in the upcoming season, sharing a photo of the actor with the caption, “Tate. Happy to be home.”

Peters is also playing a second character this season whose grandmother is Joan Collins’ character.

Another recently revealed return is Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), whose dead body was most recently seen as the newest addition to the butler’s (Denis O’Hare) doll collection in Season 3.

In a new photo shared by Roberts, Madison is back and standing on the grounds of Murder House‘s now-demolished gazebo and holding a feather duster.

“I bring you Madison Montgomery on #ahs8 🖤 Does the b– survive the #apocalypse ?” Roberts wrote.

American Horror Story returns on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo Credit: FX