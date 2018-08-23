‘AHS: Apocalypse’ Releases Creepy New Teaser

FX released another American Horror Story: Apocalypse teaser to scare viewers and get fans more excited for what could be the most anticipated season yet.

The new teaser shows the face of a dead body, with its eyes open. A black hand with long nails then closes the eyelids, causing creepy black veins to cover the face. The AHS: Apocalypse logo then shows up, alongside the premiere date for the new season.

The teaser was released on the same day other big news about Apocalypse broke. First, Finn Whittrock, who appeared in the Freak Show and Hotel seasons, will not be back for another season. He recently earned an Emmy nomination for appearing in another Ryan Murphy show, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

On Thursday, photos from the Apocalypse set confirmed that Dylan McDermott is returning to the series for the first time since 2012’s Asylum. Connie Britton is also coming back.

Britton and McDermott’s roles are still unknown, but they will likely be reprising their roles as Vivian and Ben Harmon from season one, Murder House, since Apocalypse is a Murder House and Coven crossover.

Although most of the teasers for Apocalypse so far have revealed next to nothing about its plot, we do know that Sarah Paulson will play Venable, a mysterious new character.

“Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining. This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon,” Paulson, who has appeared in every season of the show, says in the teaser.

Venable is one of three characters Paulson will play. She is also starring as her Murder House character, medium Billie Dean Howard, and Coven’s Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx. Jessica Lange, Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga and Stevie Nicks will also be reprising ther season three witch roles.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson told FXNOW of Cordelia. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

AHS vets Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd and Emma Roberts are also returning. Joan Collins, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Billy Porter, Lesley Fera and Cody Fern are joining the AHS horror for the first time.

Apocalypse begins on FX Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Photo credit: FX