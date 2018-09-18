‘AHS Apocalypse’: New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Shows ‘Coven’ Cast

On Wednesdays, the Coven cast wears black.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is teasing the return of the Coven cast, who is presumed to be heading into the Apocalypse on Wednesday’s all new episode.

“On Wednesdays we still wear black,” Murphy captioned the image showing a number of the Coven characters dressed in their iconic black garb alongside a number of unknown men, each of the Salem descendants holding a black umbrella.

Sharp-eyed fans were quick to hone in on the peculiar presence of Leslie Grossman in the photo. Grossman, who joined the anthology series in Cult, portrays Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt in the current season, a character who, up to this point, is not known to be anything other than a mere human.

“Holy crap does Coco become a witch?” one fan questioned, likely drawing their conclusion from the fact that Grossman is dressed similarly to the other Coven witches of Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), and Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe).

One fan suggested that Grossman’s new character could potentially be Madison Montgomery’s (Emma Roberts) mother, though that theory seems unlikely given that Madison came from a family with a small income and Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt earned her way into Outpost 3 thanks to her family’s wealth.

Fans were also quick to point out that Madison Montgomery herself, along with fan-favorite witch Misty Day (Lily Rabe), are absent from the photo. Given that both of the characters were dead at the end of season three, it is possible that neither of the characters had been revived by Supreme witch Cordelia Foxx at the time Murphy’s photo was taken.

Although it is not yet known how the Coven witches connect to the Apocalypse story, the trailer for the upcoming episode, titled “The Morning After,” seemed to tease that they will have a key role. After emerging from a hazy forest and making their way to the bunker where the survivors have taken up residence, Cordelia, Madison, and Myrtle are seen performing some sort of magic and three of the female residents of Outpost 3, including Coco.

Ultimately, fans will have to wait to see how the witches play into the season and why Leslie Grossman appears to be one of them until the all-new episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.