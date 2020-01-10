‘American Horror Story’ Alum Sarah Paulson Confirms Return for Season 10, Teases More

After sitting out AHS: 1984, Sarah Paulson has confirmed that she will return to the franchise as a “central character” in American Horror Story Season 10. Paulson announced her return to the series during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Thursday, just after news broke that the Ryan Murphy-created horror anthology had been picked up for an additional three seasons.

“I did ask Ryan [Murphy], ‘If the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back?’ and he said, ‘Yes, you could say.’ So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story,” Paulson said, according to The Wrap.

Although details for the upcoming season, which is believed to be set for a Fall 2020 premiere, remain unclear, including theme, the actress teased that she would again be taking on a lead role.

“I have no idea what it will be,” she said. “I’m not coming back as a guest part. I would be a central character.”

News of Paulson’s return to the series comes after she had sat out for Season 9, marking the first time she had missed a new chapter of AHS since its inception.

Following the conclusion of 1984 and as the fate of AHS continued to hang in limbo, Murphy had teased that he was hoping to bring back several fan-favorite actors for Season 10, as, at the time, he was unsure if it would be the last.

“It’s the last season we have contracted. So, I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people,” he told TV Guide. “Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said ‘Yes,’ so that’s been great.”

Paulson had even teased her desire to return to the franchise, stating in October that she was hoping to return alongside Evan Peters, who had also sat out 1984.

“It’s hard to not be a part of it,” Paulson said. “I would love to [return for Season 10]. I need to be a part of it again.”

“I would like to do something with Evan [Peters],” she added. “I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back.”

As for if Paulson will be returning for Seasons 11, 12, and 13, which are set to run through 2023, she said, “god willing.”

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to premiere this fall on FX. It is unclear what other actors will return for the upcoming season.