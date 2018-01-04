WATCH: ‘Amazing Race’ Star-Studded Cast Introductions

The new season of The Amazing Race has one of the strongest casts of all time. In a new video, host Phil Keoghan assesses each pair and breaks down their strengths and weaknesses.

The highest expectations are placed on the teams of experienced athletes. For the 30th season, that includes Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion — two retired basketball players known as Team Slam Dunk. The pair has the benefit of experience working in a team dynamic, though Keoghan jokingly points out that both of them are well over six feet tall, which will make some of the tighter travel scenarios difficult for them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s also Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak, two professional skiers known as Team Extreme; and Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly, Indy Car racers known as Team IndyCar. Technically, Team Goat Yoga — April Gould and Sarah Williams — are athletes as well, though Keoghan doesn’t seem as confident in them.

Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin of Team Ocean Rescue are also expected to well. Keoghan points out that they have saved a combined 1,500 lives between them. Similarly, Eric and Daniel Guiffreda, also known as The Firefighters, not only have experience as rescue workers but soldiers, and, perhaps most importantly, brothers. Their teamwork will likely be a big part of their success.

Aside from athletes, this season features people from all walks of life. Two models named Dessie and Kayla will be competing as The Ring Girls, and Cody and Jessica from this past season of Big Brother are competing as Team Big Brother, fittingly.

Meanwhile, a pair of dating violinists, Trevor and Chris, will be competing under the name of Team Well Strung, and a couple that met in debate club at an Ivy League college, Henry and Evan, will be competing as Team Yale. To top it all off, a duo of world-renowned professional eaters, Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus are competing under the name Team Chomp.

The Amazing Race 30 kicked off tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. It will stay in that time slot throughout the season, with several double-length special episodes planned.