All the Shows NBC Canceled in 2018

NBC’s regular viewers were not expecting a cancellation bloodbath, but the peacock network decided not to renew a batch of shows for its 2018-2019 schedule.

In the fall, NBC will suddenly have more time to play with, since Thursday Night Football will be moving to Fox. Back in January, Fox inked a five-year deal, ending a deal that brought five TNF games each to CBS and NBC. NBC will still get one of the Thanksgiving Day games, and the network continues to be the home of the national Sunday Night Football game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike Fox, which has been canceling shows left and right, NBC renewed a slew of favorites, including all three Dick Wolf-produced Chicago shows, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. NBC also has the reality hit The Voice coming back.

NBC still had to make some trims, so scroll down to check out the shows NBC has canceled.

The Night Shift

The Night Shift was cancelled back in October 2017, after the show’s fourth season wrapped last summer. The medical drama centered on ER doctors working the night shift at a San Antonio hospital and starred Scott Wolf, Jill Flint and Eion Macken. During season four, it averaged 5.6 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

Law & Order: True Crime

Law & Order: True Crime was an attempt by NBC to cash-in on the success of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The show centered on the Menendez murders, but did not capture the national conversation on the level of O.J. Simpson.

True Crime was one of the few L&O series not to make it past a first season. Bebe Neuwirth’s Trial By Jury also only lasted a season. Conviction, which included SVU‘s Stephanie March, only lasted a season as well.

Great News

NBC delivered some bad news for Great News fans, giving the Tina Fey-executive produced series the axe. The comedy was a ratings flop, even though it did get a second season. Briga Heelan starred as a cable news producer stuck working with her mother (Andrea Martin) decides to intern at the station.

Shades of Blue

In April, star Jennifer Lopez confirmed Shades of Blue will be ending after its upcoming fourth season. The 10 episodes begin on June 17.

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled,” Lopez said in a statement. “I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

Taken

While the Taken films starring Liam Neeson were huge hits at the box office, the TV version was the complete opposite. The show only got a second season after it was retooled and experienced a cast shakeup, but it was not enough to keep Taken alive. It averaged 2 to 3 million viewers a week.

The Brave

NBC cancelled The Brave on Friday as a formality. The network decided last fall not to order a “back nine,” which was effectively a cancellation. Its 13 episodes averaged less than 5 million viewers.

NBC Shows on the Bubble

The following NBC shows have either been, renewed, canceled or to be determined.

The Blacklist – RENEWED

Champions – TBD

Genius Junior – TBD

Rise – CANCELED

Timeless -TBD