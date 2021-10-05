CBS Viewers Rejoice After Canceled Show Officially Resurrected

Fans are ecstatic after news broke in late September that the canceled CBS legal drama All Rise had officially been saved and renewed for Season 3. Months after the network gave the show the ax after just two seasons, a decision that was likely the result of faltering ratings, it was confirmed on Sept. 29 that the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) picked up All Rise for a 20-episode Season 3.

Set to air sometime in 2022, Season 3 will bring back series star Simone Missick, who will also serve as executive producer, as Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael. Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, and Lindsey Gort are also set to reprise their respective roles as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, public defender Emily Lopez, bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, Sherri Kansky, court reporter Sara Castillo, and defense attorney Amy Quinn, respectively. In confirming the Season 3 pickup, OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement that the show “has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation…We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After being devastated following the show’s abrupt cancellation by CBS in May, fans were more than just a little excited when news broke last week that All Rise would return for Season 3. As fans await further news on the upcoming season, many have taken to social media to share the excitement over the show being saved. Keep scrolling to see what fans have to say.

‘Amazing’ news

May it please the court to know… #AllRise Season 3 is coming to @OWNTV!



Stay tuned for more information 👩🏾‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/FmI5BJUpGW — All Rise (@AllRiseOWN) September 29, 2021

“[All Rise] being picked up by [OWN] is such AMAZING awesome news,” shared one happy fan. “I’m elated that a network picked it up this show was great and didn’t get the support it needed and A LOT of us watched it.”

Fans hoping for ‘many, many more seasons’

Yay one of my favorite shows #AllRise is coming back on @OWNTV I still don’t know why it was even canceled pic.twitter.com/ob8e3SsagG — Jamila (@Jamila_Pope) September 30, 2021

“This just made my whole week,” wrote another viewer. “Excited to get back into Lola and the gang! Hope this goes on for many, many more seasons to come!”

Fans ‘glad to hear’ the show’s renewed

“I have appreciated this show so much and how they’ve dealt with very important issues,” added somebody else. “I have so much respect for all the cast members in this show. So good. Glad to hear this has been saved.”

‘Best news ever’

YESSSSSSSSSS BEST NEWSSSSSS EVER ALL RISE IS BACK FOR SEASON 3

SUPER EXCITED TO SEE MARK AND LOLA BACK ON SCREEN AGAIN 🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🥳🎊🎊🎊🎊 #AllRise — MultiFandom Turkish Shows (@Smiley_Sumo) September 29, 2021

“YAAAAAAASSSS! Thank you [OWN]!” tweeted another fan. “[All Rise] our favorite court is back in session! Congrats [Simone Missick] and all the cast!”

Happy dancing

“YESSSSSSSSS!!!” wrote one person. “I was so worried when we didn’t get any updates about this potentially happening and I just thought it fell through. Oh my God.”

‘Beyond thrilled’

“I am beyond THRILLED!” expressed another fan. “Can’t wait to watch all of you ROCK the next season! THANK YOU, OWNTV.”

‘Unreasonably excited’

Unreasonably excited that the @ handle of the #AllRise Twitter account is now @AllRiseOWN! 😍😍 — Shannon (@Shann_Leo) October 1, 2021

“This makes me sssssooooooo happy,” tweeted somebody else. “So many more stories to tell with this fabulous cast…..hope the whole original cast returns to season 3.”