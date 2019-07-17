‘All My Children’ Alum Vincent Irizarry Joins ‘Bold and the Beautiful’

Daytime Emmy winner Vincent Irizarry is the latest cast member on The Bold and the Beautiful, where he’ll bring to life the character of Dr. Jordan Armstrong starting in August. While plot details are being kept under wraps, TV Insider reports that Dr. Armstrong will play a “pivotal role” in the baby Beth/baby Phoebe storyline.

Irizarry told TV Insider that his return to daytime TV came “at the request of [executive producer/head writer] Brad Bell,” who reached out to Irizarry’s representatives “and I learned that they had this role they’d like me to do.”

The details of that role? “It’s recurring and I can say that it has to do with the baby reveal [that Phoebe is really Beth]. It’ll be playing opposite all the main characters. I’m looking forward again to working with Thorsten Kaye, who I worked with on All My Children,” he said, referencing his time on the ABC soap with Kaye.

He added that he’s open to sticking around The Bold and the Beautiful if they’ll have him. “There may be some other ailing people who need a doctor on the show!” he said. “I love working. I love the medium. I’ve been very fortunate enough to work with some wonderful people in this genre. I really appreciate the work and how substantive it is. I love that stories go from week to week and month to month. It’s exciting to me.”

The 59-year-old took to social media to announce his return to soaps. “Overjoyed to be heading to the B&B runway!!!” he captioned a selfie on Instagram Tuesday.

Irizarry’s many daytime credits include Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, One Life to Live, All My Children, Santa Barbara and Guiding Light.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes.