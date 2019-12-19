‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Live Reveals Intense Throwback Poster

Ahead of the second installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience tonight, ABC has released a new poster that shows the cast recreating some of the most iconic characters in sitcom history. The poster, which has the aesthetic of a vintage movie poster, features the Bunker clan from All in the Family, as well as the Evans family from Good Times. It also shows host Jimmie Kimmel and legendary sitcom producer Norman Lear, who helped bring both shows to life back in the 1970s.

Tonight marks the second broadcast of Live, which enlists modern-day A-listers to recreate episodes of revered sitcoms. For the All in the Family segment, Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei will reprise their roles of Archie and Edith Bunker, respectively, with Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinoltz also returning as Gloria and “Meathead” Stivic.

The second half of the special will recreate an episode of Good Times featuring Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, Jharrel Jerome, and Corinne Foxx. The landmark series premiered in 1974 and was the first to feature a two-parent black family at the center. The show was a spinoff of Maude, which happened to be a spinoff of All in the Family.

ABC also released a trailer for the special earlier today, though it had some fans skeptical. Fans of both the original Good Times and All in the Family have also been voicing their opinions about how they’ll handle either show’s sense of humor in a much different cultural landscape.

When Live first aired in May, it featured episodes of All in the Family and another one of its spinoffs, The Jeffersons. It was an immediate success, and the network started prepping for more installments shortly thereafter. It’s also remembered for Jamie Foxx flubbing one of his lines while playing George Jefferson, which is the kind of magic you can only get with live TV.

It ended up drawing in 10.36 million viewers and a 1.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. It was also nominated for three Emmy awards — winning Outstanding Variety Special Live) — and a Critics’ Choice Award.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will air its second installment on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.