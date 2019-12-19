‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Live: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns on Wednesday night, and it may be the biggest TV event of the holiday season. The live special will feature renditions of the classic sitcoms All in The Family and Good Times, with a star-studded cast and some incredible production. Here is how you can watch the show.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is a TV special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The second installment premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can tune in through cable, and HD antenna or a the ABC streaming app in select locations.

For cord-cutters, the special will also be viewable on skinny TV bundles like Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. Many of these services even have a free trial period, although if you like watching live events and sports, they are usually worth it.

However you tune in, the special is expected to be a must-see event, matching or surpassing the success of the first. Audiences were first introduced to this concept back in the spring, when Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons premiered on May 22, 2019 on ABC.

Since then, the title has been shortened to make the concept more universal. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show features live recreations of classic episodes of old sitcoms. Last time, Jamie Foxx played George Jefferson, but it has not been announced whether he will return or not.

However, according to a report by Variety, we do know that Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz will all reprise their roles from the previous special. In addition, new cast members include Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado. None of the roles will be announced ahead of time but will instead be revealed throughout the show as part of the drama of the special.

Both All in the Family and The Jeffersons were created by TV legend Norman Lear. Lear also developed Good Times, the new addition this time around. The 97-year-old is executive producing Live in Front of a Studio Audience, along with Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows. The show is directed by Pam Frymand and Andy Fisher.

This will not be the last installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience, especially if it keeps up the success of the last one. Another special is being planned for spring of 2020, and many industry experts expect this trend to carry on even after that.



Live in Front of a Studio Audience premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.