‘Alias’ Star Kevin Weisman Weighs in on Possible Reboot

In the age of reboots and revivals, could Alias be next? Star Kevin Weisman recently shared his thoughts while speaking with Deadline.

The actor portrayed SD-6 and CIA “tech geek” Marshall Flinkman for all five seasons of the ABC sci-fi drama, which ran from 2001 to 2006. The series featured an ensemble cast that included some pretty notable names such as Jennifer Graner, Ron Rifkin, Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber. And apparently, some of them would be down to do a reboot, including Weisman.

“God, I wish,” he said in response to returning to the role of Marshall Flinkman. “People ask me about an Alias reboot all the time. I know Jennifer wants to do one. She and I are still very close. And I know Victor would do it. I would do it. Greg Grunberg.”

Since a lot of the cast wants more, it’s possible that it could happen in the future. If the fans also want it, that is. Whether or not creator J. J. Abrams would also partake in it is unknown, but he is making a return to television for the first time since Persons of Interest in 2016 with the new Max crime thriller Duster. Alias could be the perfect show to dip his toes back into television if there were a reboot.

If a reboot of Alias were to happen, and if much of the cast was on board, it’s possible it would be more like a revival or continuation rather than bringing on all new characters and following basically the same storyline. But the storyline would probably be the big reason for the reboot since it would be dependent on how the reboot would go story-wise and there are many possibilities as to how it will happen.

Whether or not an Alias reboot ever happens, fans will just have to settle with the original show, which is streaming on Disney+. At the very least, ABC is working on a few different reboots, including a new Scrubs series, so there are some classic shows to look forward to. Alias could always come back into the picture in the future, and knowing that at least some of the cast wants to come back, you never know what could happen in the future. For now, though, hope is all that fans have.