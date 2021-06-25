Jennifer Garner Teases 'Alias' Reboot With Former Castmates

✖

Could there be an Alias reboot? Possibly. Jennifer Garner revealed that she and the rest of the cast would be down to do it if it came to fruition, and it also helps that she's still incredibly close to the cast.

"First of all, it is insane how close I am to that cast still," she said according to Us Weekly. "I've texted with Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungrey in the last week! I've spoken to Victor Garber in the last week. Ron Rifkin. I mean, I just love those people still. Michael Vartan, Carl Lumbly and of course Ging Torres. So, I guarantee we would all be game." The series ran from 2001 to 2006 and won the hearts of fans. Even though it's been 15 years since she's kicked butt on screen, she says she's ready to do it again, but there is one stipulation.

"The thing is you've got to talk to your buddy and you've got to talk to your buddies at Netflix," she continued. "They would have to want to do it. You better just speed it up a little bit if you want me back! ... I don't necessarily do 5 [AM] anymore, but yes I can still do these fight scenes if I have to." Until then, she is excited to team up with Mark Ruffalo again after their time together on 13 Going on 30. The two are partnering up again for The Adam Project. "Mark, it was just so great to get back together ... well, I found him to be Mark, which was the most comforting part of it all," she said.

"I mean gosh so much has happened for him. He's such an important actor and we just were able to — it felt so oddly comfortable to do a scene with him as if we were husband and wife and been married for years and years." She then elaborated that when the two came together again, it felt so natural. "Not like we were being Jenna and Matty — but there was a continuation of the comfort and the feel and the constancy of that, and then the rest of the time we just spent catching up off camera," she said.

"We talked the entire time we worked together," she continued. "It was really great and I'm so proud of him, I'm proud of his family. I've always taken his success personally, not that I had anything to do with it, but I just am so happy for him and so proud of him, so it was great to share that with him for a couple of days."