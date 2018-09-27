Alexander Skarsgard Hints at ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Return

If you are one of the few people who hasn’t seen the first season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, fair warning — spoilers ahead.

The initial run of the series saw Alexander Skarsgard star as Perry Wright, the abusive husband to Nicole Kidman’s Celeste Wright. In the finale, Perry was inadvertently killed by Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and the second season of the show will explore the aftermath of his death.

While Perry is clearly dead in the series, Skarsgard hinted to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday that fans might see him on their screens once again when the show returns for its second go-round, a rumor that picked up steam after Skarsgard was spotted in photos on set.

“I was on set, yes. I can’t disclose what I did on set,” the actor admitted. “Maybe, I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have just made coffee for the ladies. I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting… Not help, but just give her little pointers, fine tune it a bit.”

Streep will play Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright, who arrives in Monterey, California to search for answers regarding her son’s death and to offer her concerns about the well-being of her grandchildren, Perry and Celeste’s twin sons.

While Skarsgard and Streep both appeared in 2014’s The Giver, they never actually worked together on that film’s set, so a Big Little Lies flashback moment could provide Skarsgard his first opportunity to act alongside the Oscar-winning star.

“I did a movie years ago and one of the incentives was to work with Meryl Streep. It was a scene with Meryl Streep and I was very, very excited about it,” he revealed. “I didn’t sleep the night before. I was really excited about it. I showed up on set and I was like, ‘Alright, where is Mrs. Streep?’”

“And they were like, ‘Oh no, she’s in London. She’s going to be hologram in this scene because it’s a sci-fi. So you’re just going to stare into empty space here and say your lines and someone will read Meryl’s lines off camera,’” he recalled.

Series star Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about Streep’s role during a panel for her new book, Whiskey in a Teacup.

“We just finished shooting the second season. Meryl Streep is in it,” Witherspoon shared, via Us Weekly. “She’s in every episode! She wanted to be in every episode and I told her she didn’t have to be, but she was having fun.”

