Alex Trebek's Final 'Jeopardy!': How to Watch

Alex Trebek's final episode of Jeopardy! will be airing on Friday, and we have the details on how fans can watch it. Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show that airs at different times around the country. The first thing you should do is check your local listings to see when it airs in your area, and on what channel.

For those who not use cable or broadcast TV to watch television, other options are available. Streaming services such as CBS All Access, Hulu Live, and fubo TV offer free trials of their service, all of which feature the iconic game show, per Cleveland.com. Currently, Netflix has a selection of Jeopardy! episodes available, but they are not new episodes, so fans will not yet find Trebek's final episodes there.

Alex's last episode airs today – don't miss it.

Alex's last episode airs today – don't miss it.

Be sure to check with your local station for broadcast information. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 8, 2021

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards opened up about Trebek's last day filming, telling the outlet, "Alex didn’t think that was going to be his last episode." He went on to share, "He was planning on hosting the show the next week, that was his focus. And then when he wasn’t feeling well, he told me, 'I am not going to be able to come this coming Monday-Tuesday but let’s look at the following Monday and Tuesday;' those were the days we shot. That was as late as Thursday of the week he passed away. He passed away Sunday morning."

Richards also spoke highly of Trebek's sheer talent for hosting. "Part of the joy was getting to watch Alex who was as good a host as I have ever seen in my life, the little things he was able to do, the nuances, his ability to drive the game forward quickly, to slow down at the right point, interject humor, all of those things that he did masterfully that were almost unrecognizable when you just watched it from home, he was so good," he said.

Finally, Richards spoke candidly about Trebek's health at the end, prior to his death from cancer. "Toward the end he was more verbal about it with us in the office, when we were having a morning meeting," he shared. "The most remarkable thing was, the worst shape he was in the morning when we saw him in the meeting, it was almost the inverse of — he would walk out (on stage), and he was unbelievable. He willed himself together, he collected himself in that hour between when we would meet and when the shows would start, and it was miraculous."