TV Shows

‘Roast of Alec Baldwin’: Ireland Baldwin Roasts Dad for ‘Thoughtless, Little Pig’ Voicemail

Alec Baldwin is the new target of a Comedy Central roast, which gave Ireland Baldwin the perfect […]

By

Alec Baldwin is the new target of a Comedy Central roast, which gave Ireland Baldwin the perfect opportunity to publicly shame her father for the infamous voicemail he left in 2007. At the height of his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Basinger, Baldwin called then-11-year-old Ireland a “rude, thoughtless, little pig” in the message. Now 23, Ireland made a light-hearted reference to the message that strained their relationship for years.

“Hi dad, I’m Ireland,” she began. “It’s good to be here. I almost didn’t even know about it because I haven’t checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years or something.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ireland then jokingly said she had a lot in common with the other celebrities called to roast Baldwin, because “I don’t really know you that well, either.”

“A lot of people know my dad as that guy from the Mission: Impossible movies or that guy from 30 Rock,” Ireland joked. “I know him as that guy from like, half of my birthday parties?”

Basinger did not take part in the roast, but Ireland referenced her mother’s success compared to Baldwin’s.

“It’s not easy to be the daughter of an iconic movie star… but I’m not here to talk about my mom and her Oscar,” Ireland said, referencing Basinger’s Oscar for L.A. Confidential.

Back in 2007, the infamous voicemail leaked to the media, leading Baldwin to issue a public apology.

“I’m sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child. I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now,” Baldwin said at the time, reports the New York Post. “You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do.) I am sorry for what happened.”

Since then, Baldwin and Ireland have reconciled.

“The only problem with that voicemail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was. He’s said stuff like that before just because he’s frustrated,” Ireland told the Post in 2012. “For me it was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ I called him back I was like, ‘Sorry, Dad, I didn’t have my phone.’ That was it.”

Ireland also joked about it in a 2015 Instagram post that included her father reading a children’s book called If I Were a Pig. “If I were a pig … I would be rude and thoughtless, of course,” Ireland added.

The pre-taped Roast of Alec Baldwin airs Sunday on Comedy Central at 10 p.m. ET. Blake Griffin, Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner and Ken Jeong are among the roasters.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘FBI: International’: Eva-Jane Willis on Smitty Having to ‘Work Very Hard to Forgive and Forget’ Following Shocking Betrayal (Exclusive)
    "Touts" – When a former member of the Irish Republican Army turned U.S. citizen is shot while in London with his son touring youth football academies, Smitty and the Fly Team work to hunt down the people responsible as the group becomes increasingly violent. While in London, Smitty pays a visit to her mother who she believes can help the team locate an old family friend who may have a connection to the case, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson and Patrick Bergin as Niall Walsh. Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘FBI: International’: Eva-Jane Willis on Smitty Having to ‘Work Very Hard to Forgive and Forget’ Following Shocking Betrayal (Exclusive)

  • Alec Baldwin Opens up About Sobriety After Nearly 40 Years
    Celebrity

    Alec Baldwin Opens up About Sobriety After Nearly 40 Years

  • ‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen & Katrina Law Preview Knight’s Dad Coming to Town and What it Means for Her and Jimmy (Exclusive)
    "The Plan" – With the help of Knight's dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.Pictured (L-R): Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Russell Wong as Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen & Katrina Law Preview Knight’s Dad Coming to Town and What it Means for Her and Jimmy (Exclusive)

  • ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Edwin Hodge Talks New Dynamic With Onscreen Dad Steven Williams (Exclusive)
    "Footsteps" – The Fugitive Task Force launches into full gear after multiple bombings appear to be targeting retired NYPD officers. Also, Ray decides he's ready to take the next step in his relationship with Cora, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Pictured (L-R): Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon and Steven Williams as Ray Cannon Sr. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Edwin Hodge Talks New Dynamic With Onscreen Dad Steven Williams (Exclusive)