Alec Baldwin ‘Probably Will’ Do President Trump ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Again

Alec Baldwin will be back to play President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live after all, even though he is still “sick of” playing POTUS on the long-running sketch comedy show.

“[Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels] is my dear friend, and if he wants me to continue, I probably will,” Baldwin told TVLine Monday afternoon.

Baldwin went on to explain that he does get “sick” of playing Trump and has “whined about it regularly, because in the zeitgeist I’m a pretty political person and where I would normally put that energy is in voter registration, to work with MoveOn.org, to get involved in an actual candidacy and get more into that.”

However, “Lorne is my dear friend and [SNL] is like another home to me, so if they want me to do it, I probably will,” Baldwin said.

The trouble for Baldwin is his incredibly packed schedule. Aside from appearing on Saturday Night Live for NBC, he hosts ABC’s Match Game, which is back for a fourth season on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. He also still books movies, most recently appearing as John DeLorean in the documentary Framing John DeLorean. He is also signed to star in Arctic Justice, Lamborghini: The Legend and will reprise his voice role as Theodore Templeton in The Boss Baby 2.

“I’m just afraid that come fall, I’m going to be very busy,” he said.

TVLine also asked Baldwin about a recent op-ed the site published, asking SNL to put Baldwin’s Trump to rest for an extended time. Baldwin even agreed that some of the best cold opens of Season 44 did not involve Trump.

“Everywhere I go, people thank me,” Baldwin told the outlet. “People say, ‘It’s such a great thing to do, to make fun of this.’ There are a lot of people out there who are deeply disturbed by where we are [as a country], so I think probably maybe there;s a ‘right amount’ of it [to do on SNL], regardless of who’s playing Trump.”

Baldwin’s latest comments came just a few days after he told USA Today he “can’t imagine” playing Trump again. He even suggested Comedy Central star Anthony Atamanuik, who plays Trump on The President Show, could do a good job.

“I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it,” Baldwin told USA Today. “They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while.”

Baldwin won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Trump in 2017. He also has two Emmys for NBC’s 30 Rock.

Saturday Night Live will be back for Season 45 in the fall on NBC.

