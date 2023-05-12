Al Roker Undergoes Surgery Months After Health Crisis, Shares Major Update

Al Roker was up and walking after undergoing a total knee replacement on Tuesday. The Today Show meteorologist shared a video of himself using a walker to get around the hospital as he gingerly walked down a hallway Wednesday. Roker, 68, missed two months of Today broadcasts late last year after he was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs before returning in early January. Roker recently began another break from the show to recover from knee surgery.

"Up and walking this morning on the [new knee] [step by step]," Roker wrote on Wednesday. After thanking his doctor, Roker noted he was "wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing." He set the video to Dire Straits' "Walk of Life."

Later, Roker posted a slideshow of his wife, ABC News journalist Dorah Roberts, joining him in the hospital in recent years. "I'm thinking [Roberts] and I have GOT to stop meeting like this," Roker joked. "Yes. And we will," Roberts replied.

Roberts also shared an update on her husband's health, including a new photo of the two in Roker's hospital room. "Wednesday wonder. Part 2 of health journey for my sweet [Roker]," Roberts wrote. "So grateful for [the] talented medical team who got him back on his feet with a new knee and new sense of confidence after such a major challenge. Moving forward with [grit, gratitude, and grace]. Humbled by all the good wishes and [prayer] and the blessing of good [health care]."

Roker is now on the road to recovery after his recent health challenges, but Roberts told AARP Magazine this week her husband was in a "very, very critical" state. She called the series of health crises "one of the most exhausting and difficult things I ever had to cope with." Roberts, 62, and Roker have been married since 1995 and are parents to daughter Leila and son Nicholas.

Although Roberts said she prays that her family "never" has to face a crisis like this again, the experience taught her that "you can step up and do whatever you need to do," she said. "My whole family, after the crisis subsided, we almost collapsed," she went on to explain. "We didn't realize the adrenaline rush of running and gunning every day to look after him. I didn't appreciate how tough it was until the fog had started to clear and the dust was starting to settle. That's when I realized how hard it was. Get it done, get him well, take care of him: That was my goal."

Roker has no plans to retire, even telling Entertainment Tonight that he feels "more passionate" about his job. He recalled how his father retired from driving a bus at 55 because it was no longer fun. For Roker, being on Today with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and the other co-anchors is still a joy. "I cannot tell you how much I look forward to it," he said. "Every day is a different day and our audience who comes down to the Today Show, our crew, our producers... How do you give up something like this?"