Al Roker's 'Today' Return Set

Al Roker is finally making a return to TODAY following weeks of absence due to medical issues. The beloved NBC weather broadcaster will make his way back to Studio 1A on Friday, Jan. 6, the network announced Tuesday, marking a return to his morning show after nearly two months recovering from a number of health problems.

TODAY co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin broke the news Tuesday morning. "We have some great news to share this morning," Guthrie began. "Al is coming back to the show." Kotb chimed in, "It was like, 'When, when?' Well, we have our day. He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A. This is his place. He'll be in his seat right where he belongs. We cannot wait for that." Melvin added, "And we will be back together," as Guthrie gushed that "our sunshine" would be back Friday morning.

Roker was first admitted to the hospital in November due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote on Instagram at the time. While Roker was forced to skip coverage of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years, he was able to return home to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

Roker's health issues persisted, however, and he was readmitted to the hospital shortly after Thanksgiving, forcing him to miss the traditional lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. "Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care," Kotb reassured viewers at the time. "He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes."

On Dec. 8, Roker celebrated being able to leave the hospital once again. "Listen, it's been a tough slog. I'm not going to deny this," he said in a Dec. 12 video call to TODAY from home. "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."