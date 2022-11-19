Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Speaks out Amid His Health Scare

Deborah Roberts, wife of TODAY host Al Roker, has spoken about the star's health after he was admitted to the hospital for blood clots. After suffering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the weather anchor has been recuperating. In addition to sharing sweet photos of the couple on her Instagram account, Roberts, 62, also spoke out about her husband's medical condition. The ABC News senior national affairs correspondent uploaded a selfie of the pair smiling in their backyard while wearing matching denim outfits to her social media account.

The second photo in the post was of Roker, Roberts, and their children on their daughter's graduation day. Roberts captioned the post, "You are the shining sun and star in our family, Al. Love you so much. Can't wait til you're feeling like your old self." In the wake of her husband's absence from the morning show, Deborah gave worried fans some clarity about the situation. Fans flocked to Roker's wife's Instagram account when the meteorologist was consistently absent for a couple of weeks.

(Photo: @debrobertsabc)

Last week, Roberts posted about a new segment for GMA's next book club pick, and followers inquired about Roker even though the photos didn't feature him. A social media user wondered, "Is Al Roker ill? Hasn't been on Instagram or on the Today show. Worried. "Ahh thanks for this," Roberts replied. "He's a bit under the weather but ok." She shared about "renewed hope" on social media earlier this week, posting a picture of a skyline with bridges and buildings in the background. "New day. Renewed hope for good things," she wrote in the post, according to 10Z Viral.

Roker revealed on Nov. 18 that he had blood clots in his legs and lungs. "So many of you have thoughtfully asked where I have been," he captioned an Instagram photo of a flower bouquet and a coffee mug. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

"Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," Roker concluded his post. Aside from hundreds of other supportive messages, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, 52, checked in on Roker, 68. In her comment on Roker's health update, the Hidden Figures actress wrote, "Glad you're feeling better! You're an inspiration to us all and definitely one of the most resilient." In response to Octavia's heartfelt message, Roberts wrote, "He is indeed," underscored by a "red heart" emoji.