Al Roker Dresses up as The Weeknd at the Super Bowl Halftime Show for ‘Today’ Show Halloween

Al Roker is a big fan of The Weeknd. With Halloween night 2021 just around the corner, the beloved weatherman joined his fellow co-hosts on Friday for the annual Today Halloween costume event, which was themed for “Football Fright in America.” As the Today crew paid homage to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, Roker opted to channel his inner musician, dressing up as none other than The Weeknd, who performed the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show during last year’s Super Bowl.

Roker pulled all the punches for his shift from weather to music, donning an outfit almost identical to The Weeknd’s when he took the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida last year. Rocking out to The Weeknd’s hit After Hours album, Roker wore a sparkling red sequin jacket overtop a black shirt and tie. He showed some pretty impressive moves as he jammed to the singer’s music, with backup dancers with bandaged faces circling him.

Roker’s The Weeknd was just one of several musical acts to light up the Today show on Friday. The event kicked off with Hoda Kotb dressing up as Carrie Underwood for her signature Sunday Night Football theme song. Later in the morning, Sheinelle Jones came out as pop star Bruno Mars, who played the 2014 Super Bowl halftime show. The Halloween shenanigins sparked plenty of commentary from viewers tuning in from home, with many taking to Twitter to react to Roker’s awesome The Weeknd impersonation.

Roker’s costume

“I love [Al Roker] in his [The Weeknd] costume this morning on [Today],” tweeted one fan. “BRAVO love Uncle Al!”

‘The best’

“‘Football Freight in America’ on [NBC] was the best. Lip syncing, dancing and fun,” wrote another viewer. “[Al Roker] in sequins was a extra plus.”

‘You did The Weeknd proud’

https://twitter.com/KLack33/status/1454061467431473158?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Uncle Al!!!!! That was great! Not used to seeing you with hair,” quipped somebody else. “You did The Weekend proud. Great job my friend.”

‘Best part of my morning’

This has been the best part of my morning. https://t.co/L3TnTciPuD — 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 ☕️ (@angela_cassiani) October 29, 2021

“As always, Al was great!” applauded another viewer, who went on to show some love for the other costumes. “And Bruno Mars should look as good as Sheinelle! Otherwise, rather ho-hum. Couldn’t decide whether to do football or half-time entertainers so not really cohesive or creative.”

‘You rocked’

https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeCPA/status/1454060924554424321?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One person said that despite being more familiar with forecasting the weather, Roker “rocked” the Today show was The Weeknd. That person encouraged Roker to “dance some more.”

‘Knocked it out of the park’

Not my mom calling me to ask me if I saw Al Roker was dressed as The Weeknd for Halloween 😂😂 — ✨️Magic✨️ (@Bahama) October 29, 2021

“I want to know [The Weeknd’s] reaction to [Al Roker] dressing up as him for Halloween,” shared somebody else. “I think he knocked it out of the park.”

‘Killing me’

Al Roker dressed as The Weeknd is KILLING ME — b🪩 (@verybanami) October 29, 2021

“You killed it as the Weekend!!” one Today show viewer wrote in a tweet to Roker of his costume. “You are awesome!”