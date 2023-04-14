Al Roker Bangs Head During 'Today' Segment on Spring Cleaning That Goes off The Rails

Al Roker is clearly not a fan of spring cleaning. On Friday morning, a Today show segment about "decluttering" went hilariously off the rails, leaving the beloved weatherman banging his head on the wall. Page Six reports that it all started when Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager began discussing organization methods and maintaining tidiness.

Hager explained that she has a five-day rule on buying certain items, meaning she waits to decide if it's something she and her family need so that they don't create unnecessary clutter in their home. Kotb then compared decluttering to getting "a boyfriend." She explained, "You have to make space for the new thing," then added, "If you want something new in your life, make room for it. Clear out something and let it in."

The camera panned over to Roker, clearly befuddled by the conversation, saying "Oh my god." Hager asked, "What, you don't like what we're saying?" Roker replied, "I don't remember. You decluttered my mind, I can't think of anything." After banging his head on a wall and offering a big "sheesh," the irritated meteorologist said, "I'm speaking for every guy out there, nobody cares." The exchange was obviously a set-up, as the trio of co-hosts were overcome with laughter as Roker delivered his chiding remarks.

The comical moment comes months after Roker had to take a leave of absence from the Today show, due to some health problems. The issues began in early November when the beloved meteorologist was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Thankfully, Roker appears to be doing much better and has been back at Today.