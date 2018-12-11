‘Criminal Minds’ Star Aisha Tyler Officially Exiting ‘The Talk’

The exodus of TV’s leading ladies continues, and Aisha Tyler is the next to announce her departure.

On the June 15 episode of The Talk, the popular CBS morning show, Tyler had an emotional moment in front of the audience. With tears in her eyes, she revealed to everyone that she would not be hosting the show next season.

The actress went on to reveal that she just had too much on her plate, and she said, “I also have three other series.” Tyler also has starring roles in Criminal Minds and Archer, and she is the host of Whose Line Is It Anyway.

“People always go, ‘How to you do all that?’, and I don’t always have an answer,” she said. Then she mentioned that she loved her time on the show, saying that The Talk “is such a joy that it never feels like work to me.”

The other big scheduling conflict here, in addition to the many TV shows, is the new opportunity facing Tyler. She has always wanted to direct movies, and the actress is finally ready to do so.

She said when she got the chance “to do do something I’ve always dreamed of doing, I knew that was what I wanted to do the rest of my life, what I wanted to put my energy into. And I started to think about it and could not see how that would work.”

As of now, Tyler is still slated to return to her other three series. Archer just wrapped up its eighth season, and Criminal Minds will debut its 13th in September.