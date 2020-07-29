'AGT' Fans Enchanted by Magician Max Major's 'Impossible' Act

America's Got Talent had a pretty magical moment on Tuesday night's episode. The judges — Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell — were tasked with determining which acts would make it through to the live shows portion of the competition. As a result, they had some acts that previously auditioned do so again to choose which ones would make it through. One of those acts, magician Max Major, stunned the judges and the audience with his near "impossible" act.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the judges, who were socially-distanced from one another, viewed the acts from a drive-in movie theater, with the contestants appearing via video. Even though he couldn't showcase his magic skills in person, Major still wowed the judges with his wild act. During the segment, Major tasked Cowell with sharing personal details about his life, details which no one else would know. Cowell shared three specific details — a personality trait that he admires in others (loyalty), a possession that he owns that he would never sell (a picture of him holding his son Eric), and a detail from his childhood (he recounted the time that he received a toy car set). At the end of the bit, the magician revealed that he had written down those personal details ahead of time, shocking the judges and viewers alike.

Of course, fans watching at home were stunned that Major was able to pull off what he described as a near "impossible" act. On Twitter, those very fans lauded the magician and gave him major props for being able to achieve the impossible.