'America's Got Talent' Fans Irked by 'Best of Auditions' Clip Episode

America's Got Talent fans were likely preparing to watch a brand-new episode of the series on Tuesday. However, instead of airing a new installment, the show aired a compilation of the best auditions from the season. As you might have expected, viewers weren't exactly pleased by this decision.

America's Got Talent has made quite a few changes to their season so far due to the coronavirus pandemic. They first decided to forge ahead with filming the various auditions without a live audience in tow. After they suspended in-studio production, the show went the virtual route by having judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara critique acts from the comfort of their homes. While the show is taking a break from airing brand-new content this week, they will air the Judges' Cut episode on July 28. This round will feature the judges traveling to a drive-in movie theater (to allow for social distancing) to decide which acts will be making it through to the next round of the competition.

But, until that episode airs, fans are left with a retrospective episode featuring some of the best auditions from Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Although judging by what viewers had to say on social media, they would have preferred an entirely brand-new episode